Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS Treasury will not hand over Trump tax returns to Congress: official

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

The US Treasury will not hand President Donald Trump's tax returns over to Democratic lawmakers, defying a demand from Congress, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday.

The request by the House Committee on Ways and Means "lacks a legitimate purpose," meaning the US Treasury is not authorized to release tax filings by Trump and his businesses, Mnuchin said in a letter to the committee's chairman.

Mnuchin's refusal after a month of deliberation appeared certain to spark yet another legal clash between the embattled president and congressional Democrats who now control the House of Representatives.

Under a statute granting the committee access to tax filings, the committee last month had asked the US Internal Revenue Service for five years of tax returns filed by Trump and eight of the corporate entities comprising his business empire.

But Mnuchin repeatedly slid past deadlines set by the committee, calling the request "unprecedented" and warning that it raised constitutional questions and threatened taxpayer privacy.

Mnuchin said Monday he had made his decision in consultation with the US Department of Justice.

"I am informing you now that the Department may not lawfully fulfill the committee's request," Mnuchin said in a letter to Representative Richard Neal of Massachusetts, the committee chairman.

Trump in 2016 became the first presidential candidate in decades to seek the White House without first disclosing his tax returns.

At the same time, he has not divested from his global business holdings, exposing him to accusations of potential conflicts of interest in conducting US affairs.

More about US, Poltics, Trump, Taxes
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Sukhoi Superjet 100: chequered past of Russian aviation hope
Essential Science: Breakthrough for patients with pneumonia
Billy Flynn of 'Days of Our Lives' honored as Echoes of Hope Hero
What are the traditions for a British royal birth?
Nature is in more trouble now than any time in human history
Review: Patricia Bethune wins 2019 Emmy Award for 'General Hospital' Special
Prince Harry: troubled playboy to happy family man
Review: 'After Forever' wins 2019 'Outstanding Digital Drama' Emmy Award Special
Risks rise as US warns Iran with aircraft carrier
Ozzy Lusth opens up about 'Survivor' experience, Laugh Boston Special