article imageUS to take 'immediate' action on Boeing jet if needed: official

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

US aviation safety officials said Monday they will take immediate action if they identify safety problems concerning Boeing's 737 MAX 8, two of which have crashed within five months.

"The FAA continuously assesses and oversees the safety performance of US commercial aircraft," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

"If we identify an issue that affects safety, the FAA will take immediate and appropriate action."

The FAA has notified other global civil aviation authorities that it may soon share safety information concerning Boeing's 737 MAX 8, the statement said.

One of the aircraft, operating as Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302, crashed Sunday southeast of Addis Ababa shortly after takeoff, killing all 157 passengers and crew members aboard.

The same model -- a more fuel-efficient version of the 737 -- crashed in late October in Indonesia during a flight operated by Lion Air, leaving 189 people dead, also just moments after takeoff.

An FAA team is currently in Ethiopia participating in a probe into the latest crash with investigators from the US National Transportation Safety Board.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, but the airline says investigators have recovered the black box flight recorders from the Nairobi-bound jet.

