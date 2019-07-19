By By Ken Hanly 20 mins ago in World Riyadh - Satellite images show that facilities are being prepared for up to 500 US ground troops that are to be sent to Saudi Arabia. The troops are said to be sent in response to tensions with Iran. US base near Riyadh to be expanded Ron Paul on the deployment US buildup in the area has been ongoing for months The US has been building up troops and equipment in the Middle East area for months a buildup often justified by some unspecified threats from Iran. Tensions increased after Iran downed a US drone. There have also been attacks on several tankers that the US has blamed on Iran. At present there are also disputes about a tanker that Iran claims was smuggling oil. The US recently claimed to have downed an Iranian drone a claim disputed by Iran. A recent article reports: "Up to 500 soldiers are to be sent to the Prince Sultan Airbase in the desert to the east of the capital Riyadh, two officials told CNN, speaking on condition of anonymity. Preparations are also reportedly underway for a large missile installation from which Patriot surface-to-air missiles can be launched to protect the base from incoming threats. " These actions will strengthen US relations with Saudi Arabia just as there is much opposition in the US Congress to US selling arms to the Saudis and helping with the Saudi-led military operation in Yemen. The House of Representatives recently voted to block $8 billion in arms sales to the Saudis. Ron Paul the libertarian-leaning former Congressman said the deployment accomplished very little. He also warned that having US troops in Saudi Arabia was historically a cause for anger among Islamists. Osama bin Laden specifically linked the 9/11 attack on US troops being in the Holy Land. After 9/11 the US made a point of removing troops from Saudi Arabia but now they are drifting back.The US has been building up troops and equipment in the Middle East area for months a buildup often justified by some unspecified threats from Iran. Back in early May an aircraft carrier and bombers were sent to the Gulf: "The US has deployed an aircraft carrier to the Middle East to send a "clear and unmistakable message" to Iran. National Security Adviser John Bolton said the administration was acting "in response to a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings". The deployment of the warship was based on claims of a possible attack on US forces stationed in the region, unnamed US officials are quoted as saying."Tensions increased after Iran downed a US drone. There have also been attacks on several tankers that the US has blamed on Iran. At present there are also disputes about a tanker that Iran claims was smuggling oil. The US recently claimed to have downed an Iranian drone a claim disputed by Iran. More about Saudi arabia, US Saudi relations, US troops in Saudi Arabia More news from Saudi arabia US Saudi relations US troops in Saudi A...