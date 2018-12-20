The Trump administration announced Thursday it will send migrants who cross the southern border back to Mexico while their cases are being heard so they cannot "disappear" on US soil.

"Aliens trying to game the system to get into our country illegally will no longer be able to disappear into the United States, where many skip their court dates," Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in statement.

"Instead, they will wait for an immigration court decision while they are in Mexico. 'Catch and release' will be replaced with 'catch and return,'" she added.

The announcement came after US courts rebuffed President Donald Trump's order to deny asylum across the board to tens of thousands of Central Americans, mostly from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, who have headed northward fleeing poverty and violence in their countries.

- Porous border -

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen says illegal immigrants seeing asylum will now be sent back across the border to Mexico while they await rulings on their cases Jim WATSON, AFP

The move threatened to change the dynamic on the porous, 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) border, forcing more migrants to accept staying in Mexico for long periods or choose to try and sneak into the United States undetected, an often high-risk option.

"We expect this will result in a truly historic drop in illegal immigration, because the incentive to come here –- file an asylum claim and remain in the United States during the pendency of that claim -– will no longer exist," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"We've made clear to the Mexican government our intent to do this," Pompeo added.

It was not clear if there was a formal agreement with Mexico's weeks-old government on the policy.

"Mexico has made an independent determination that they will commit to implement essential measures on their side of the border," Nielsen said.

"We expect affected migrants will receive humanitarian visas to stay on Mexican soil, the ability to apply for work, and other protections while they await a US legal determination."

Mexico's Washington charge d'affairs Jose Antonio Zabalgoitia told reporters his country would "guarantee that foreign people who have received their appointment (in the United States) fully enjoy the rights and freedoms recognized by the constitution."

But he also urged Washington "not to turn migrants into ping-pong balls."

"The measure applies only to people seeking asylum" in the United States, Zabalgoitia said. "We will not accept people deported from the United States."

- Deep frustration -

The new policy was attacked by Bennie Thompson, the senior Democrat of the US House Homeland Security Committee.

"The administration is now hell-bent on taking out its frustration on vulnerable people fleeing violence by making our asylum process even more difficult. Today's announcement threatens to put migrants in greater danger," he said.

But the move came amid Trump's deep frustration that efforts to stem a tide of Central American migrants seeking to enter the United States from Mexico have not worked.

Since last year Congress has refused to fund Trump's $20 billion border wall, even as the president again threatened Thursday to shut down the government over the issue.

Courts have ruled that the government cannot forcibly separate illegal immigrant parents from their children, also meant to be a deterrent.

They have also forced a freeze on his ban on giving asylum to the migrants, bowing to lawsuits that called the presidential order illegal.

And until now Mexico has refused to allow the United States to send non-Mexican migrants back over the border.

Because of that, US officials are forced to register those caught after entering the country, either charging them with illegal entry or recording their asylum requests, and then releasing them inside the country to await future hearings. Nielsen says few ever show up for those hearings.

Nielsen said Thursday's decision would reduce illegal migration by "removing one of the key incentives that encourages people from taking the dangerous journey to the United States in the first place."

"This will also allow us to focus more attention on those who are actually fleeing persecution."