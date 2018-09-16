Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS to impose tariffs on $200 bn in Chinese goods: reports

Listen | Print
By AFP     52 mins ago in World

US President Donald Trump has decided to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports and could make the announcement in the coming days, US media reported.

Citing anonymous sources, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal reported that the tariffs would be set at 10 percent.

Trump has already imposed 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum, as well as 25 percent on $50 billion in goods from China.

The prospect of new tariffs undercuts hopes of an imminent reduction in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

On Thursday, China had welcomed a US offer to hold fresh trade talks, providing some hope the world's top two economies could step back from the brink of an all-out trade war.

More about US, China, Tariffs, Trade
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Typhoon Mangkhut barrels towards China as Philippines toll rises
Mysterious 'security issue' closes Sunspot Solar Observatory
Bitcoin price is trending up over the $6,500 mark again
Israel and Egypt's enduring 'cold peace'
Q&A: Browser extension opens up Bitcoin Special
Approve name-change or face 'hopelessness': Macedonia PM
Review: Niall Horan honors Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen at Jones Beach Special
Super typhoon will test world's longest bridge in South China Sea
Trump tariffs hit US lobster industry as China turns to Canada
Mangkhut barrels toward Hong Kong after devastating Philippines