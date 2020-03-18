Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS to close Canada border to 'non-essential' traffic: Trump

Listen | Print
By AFP     51 mins ago in World

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the closure of the US-Canada border to non-essential travelers as the coronavirus epidemic intensified in both countries -- but said that trade would not be impacted.

The shutdown built on Trump's barring of visitors from most of Europe, China and other parts of the world, as the number of confirmed virus cases in the US surged past 6,500, with 115 deaths.

"We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!" Trump tweeted.

Canada's Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also expected to make an announcement on the issue, without providing specifics.

"What the prime minister is going to announce will reassure people," he said in an interview with public broadcaster Radio-Canada.

Champagne promised new measures "proposed by both sides," noting that hundreds of thousands of people cross the border every day.

On Monday, Trudeau announced that Canada was closing its borders to foreign travelers with the notable exception of Americans -- a position that drew criticism in Canada.

As of Wednesday morning, Canada had around 600 confirmed coronavirus cases and eight deaths.

More about Virus, Health, US, Canada, Border
More news from
Latest News
Top News
As world cowers, China glimpses coronavirus aftermath
Yemeni women rush to sew masks in face of virus peril
FDA fast-tracks novel coronavirus test to speed up diagnosis
Billy Joel's May 2nd MSG show rescheduled amid Coronavirus
EU shuts borders as virus deaths exceed Asia toll
Malaysia travel ban compounds Singapore virus woes
Canada, US expected to close border to all but essential travelers: reports
Gasping for air in Brescia, Italy's new virus epicentre
Op-Ed: Iraq faces political crisis amid multiple resignations
Greece unveils new virus restrictions in migrant camps