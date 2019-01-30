Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS talking to Venezuela's Maduro regime over embassy: envoy

Listen | Print
By AFP     34 mins ago in World

Despite declaring Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro illegitimate, the United States has maintained contact with him to ensure the safety of the embassy, a US envoy on the crisis said Wednesday.

Elliot Abrams, who was appointed last week after the United States recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president, said that Washington was sending a message that Maduro needed to protect the mission.

"We have contact with the de facto regime -- by which I mean the Maduro regime. We have contacts with them because we are concerned about things like the safety of Americans," Abrams told reporters.

"We have long had contacts with people whom we have not granted diplomatic recognition in different countries around the world," he added.

Maduro had ordered the United States to pull its diplomats by last Saturday. Washington refused, saying it no longer recognized Maduro and that Guaido had welcomed US personnel to stay.

But Maduro did not move to close the embassy physically at the deadline and said Saturday that his government was in talks with Washington on diplomatic representation.

"We have to figure out what the status of the embassy is going to be over time," Abrams said, reiterating US warnings that the Maduro regime "has obligations to protect the embassies and we will hold them to these obligations."

Abrams vowed that the United States would keep stepping up pressure on Maduro, a leftist firebrand who presides over a crumbling economy that has sent millions fleeing.

The United States has already sanctioned Venezuela's state oil company and blocked its assets in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Abrams said assets would be converted into humanitarian aid for Venezuela, although he said there was not much in the coffers of the embassy in Venezuela.

"So we're all looking around the world to see what other assets there are, whether in bank accounts or things like gold," he said.

Abrams is a veteran Republican policymaker on Latin America, playing a key role in anti-communist campaigns in 1980s Central America that were widely criticized by human rights groups.

More about Venezuela, Politics, US, Diplomacy, Embassy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump deepens public row with his 'naive' intelligence services
Shares of eBay fall on disappointing revenue forecast
Rescued Sea Watch migrants to land in Italy after deal
Brr!: temperatures plunge well below zero in midwest US
Venezuela's Guaido, protesters urge military to reject Maduro
Canopy Growth-backed Slang lists on CSE - Valued at $500 million
Venezuela crisis exposes new fault line in US-Russia rivalry
Op-Ed: 2019 Oscar predictions — 'Best Supporting Actress' category
American Airlines customers can stream Apple Music for free
Foxconn pulls back on $10 billion Wisconsin manufacturing plant