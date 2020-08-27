Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS surpasses 180,000 virus deaths: Johns Hopkins

Listen | Print
By AFP     34 mins ago in World

The United States passed the grim milestone of 180,000 coronavirus deaths Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University's real-time tracker.

The US added 931 new virus deaths in 24 hours, the Baltimore-based university reported at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday), bringing the total death toll to 180,527.

An additional 42,859 new cases brought the overall caseload to 5,860,397. The US is by far the hardest-hit country in the world in terms of both number of cases and deaths.

At least 2,101,326 have recovered from the virus in the country.

The number of new Covid-19 cases in the US has dropped in recent weeks, but the country is far from out of the woods, with case numbers varying vastly by region.

More about Health, Virus, US, Toll
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Briana Lane delivers powerful scenes in 'General Hospital' Special
La Nina likely, but temperatures set to remain high: UN
Chatting with Justin Torkildsen: Emmy award-winning actor Special
Op-Ed: CDC's New testing revision has been revised — again
Meet Sean Dominic: Nate Hastings on 'The Young and The Restless' Special
Trump accepts Republican nomination under storm of race tensions, pandemic
Turkey to hold new exercises, hits out at France
Chatting with Ashley Mills Monaghan: Children's music artist Special
Spies called in as cyberattacks again halt NZ stock exchange
Germany agrees tougher rules to fight rising infections