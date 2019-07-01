By By Ken Hanly 39 mins ago in World The US has deployed F-22 stealth jets to Qatar for the first time. The US military says it is building up its forces amid increasing tensions with Iran. The US announcement The announcement did not say how many of the planes had been sent. However a photo handout showed five of the F-22s flying over the Al Udeid airbase in Qatar. The appended video says that a dozen F-22s were sent but other sources give varying numbers. Al Udeid airbase Al Udeid is one of the most important foreign airbases with US operations throughout the Middle East being launched from the Qatar base. The base has about 11,000 US-led coalition forces and 100 operational planes. The US and Qatar signed a military cooperation agreement after the 1991 Gulf War allowing the US to move to Qatar in 2003 after evacuation of the Prince Sultan Airbase in Saudi Arabia. About 80 percent of refuelling in the are is done from Al Udeid Qatari officials claim. Tensions are escalating between Iran and the US Tensions between the two countries have been escalating ever since President Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Tensions rose last week as Iran shot down a US drone. The US claims it was over international airspace but Iran said it had been over Iranian territory on a spy mission and had been warned. Earlier there were two series of tanker attacks in the Gulf of Oman area that the US blamed on Iran although some countries such as the UAE have not followed suit. Trump has recently announced new sanctions against the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Foreign Minister Mohammed Zarif. In May the US Air Force deployed several nuclear-capable B52 Stratofortress bombers to the Gulf Area as part of a buildup of military forces including an aircraft carrier task force to the area to ward off a possible Iranian attack on US forces or interests in the area. Iran wants nuclear treaty to be honoured Iran has been urging the remaining partners in the nuclear deal, the UK, China, France, Germany and Russia to help circumvent the US sanctions. Under the treaty Iran can sell its oil and is not subject to sanctions. However, EU countries worry about US reactions and threats if they do not follow US sanctions. The US Central Command said in an announcement of Friday: "The US Air Force F-22 Raptor arrives at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, June 27, 2019. These aircraft are deployed to Qatar for the first time in order to defend American forces and interests in the US Central Command area of responsibility."The announcement did not say how many of the planes had been sent. However a photo handout showed five of the F-22s flying over the Al Udeid airbase in Qatar. The appended video says that a dozen F-22s were sent but other sources give varying numbers.Al Udeid is one of the most important foreign airbases with US operations throughout the Middle East being launched from the Qatar base. The base has about 11,000 US-led coalition forces and 100 operational planes. The US and Qatar signed a military cooperation agreement after the 1991 Gulf War allowing the US to move to Qatar in 2003 after evacuation of the Prince Sultan Airbase in Saudi Arabia. About 80 percent of refuelling in the are is done from Al Udeid Qatari officials claim.Tensions between the two countries have been escalating ever since President Trump unilaterally withdrew from the P5 + 1 multi-country deal with Iran. After doing so, the US imposed sanctions on Iran and has been trying to force other countries to follow them or face being banned from doing business with the US.Tensions rose last week as Iran shot down a US drone. The US claims it was over international airspace but Iran said it had been over Iranian territory on a spy mission and had been warned. Earlier there were two series of tanker attacks in the Gulf of Oman area that the US blamed on Iran although some countries such as the UAE have not followed suit.Trump has recently announced new sanctions against the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Foreign Minister Mohammed Zarif. In May the US Air Force deployed several nuclear-capable B52 Stratofortress bombers to the Gulf Area as part of a buildup of military forces including an aircraft carrier task force to the area to ward off a possible Iranian attack on US forces or interests in the area.Iran has been urging the remaining partners in the nuclear deal, the UK, China, France, Germany and Russia to help circumvent the US sanctions. Under the treaty Iran can sell its oil and is not subject to sanctions. However, EU countries worry about US reactions and threats if they do not follow US sanctions. More about Al Udeid airbase, Qatar, US F22 jets More news from Al Udeid airbase Qatar US F22 jets