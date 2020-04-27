Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS says would recognize Israel annexation

Listen | Print
By AFP     51 mins ago in World

The United States said Monday it was ready to recognize Israel's annexation of much of the West Bank but asked the new unity government also to negotiate with the Palestinians.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has reached a power-sharing deal to remain in office after three inconclusive elections, has vowed to press ahead with annexations that the Palestinians say will shut the door to a two-state solution.

A Middle East "vision" unveiled in January by US President Donald Trump gave a green light to annexations, but Netanyahu's coalition deal with centrist Benny Gantz said the cabinet would consult Washington before moving forward.

"As we have made consistently clear, we are prepared to recognize Israeli actions to extend Israeli sovereignty and the application of Israeli law to areas of the West Bank that the vision foresees as being part of the State of Israel," a State Department spokesperson said.

The step would be "in the context of the Government of Israel agreeing to negotiate with the Palestinians along the lines set forth in President Trump's Vision," she said.

Trump, whose evangelical Christian base is staunchly pro-Israel, has granted a wish-list to Netanyahu over the past three years.

His Middle East plan would let Israel annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank -- which the rest of the world considers illegal -- and exert sovereignty all the way to Jordan.

The Palestinians would be granted a sovereign but demilitarized state along with promises of major investment.

The Palestinian state's capital would be on the outskirts of Jerusalem, the contested holy city which would remain fully under Israeli sovereignty.

"This is an unprecedented and highly beneficial opportunity for the Palestinians," the State Department spokesperson said.

The comments expand on remarks to reporters Wednesday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said annexation was ultimately "an Israeli decision."

The Palestinians have refused to negotiate with the Trump administration, considering it biased, and the European Union has also criticized Trump's plan as failing to achieve a two-state solution.

The Arab League plans to hold a virtual meeting this week to discuss the annexation plan, which under the Israeli coalition deal could happen as soon as July.

More about Israel, Palestinians, Conflict, US, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Chinese boycott threat to Australia opens overdue can of worms
FDA asks makers of hand sanitizers to add denatured alcohol
Asteroid flying by Earth seems to be observing COVID-18 protocol
Pentagon downplays Iran military satellite as 'tumbling webcam'
NASA's 'worm' logo makes a comeback with SpaceX launch in May
Review: Lou Brutus releases riveting rock and roll book 'Sonic Warrior' Special
In Libya, UAE enlisting more Sudanese mercenaries to help Haftar
Gamers beware: 160K Nintendo accounts breached Special
Review: Madonna Nash, Chris Cole soar on 'Last Hangover' with Monica Jane Special
Erdogan defends Turkey religious chief's anti-gay sermon