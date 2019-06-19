Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS says Saudis can do more after UN Khashoggi probe

Listen | Print
By AFP     44 mins ago in World

A US official said Wednesday that Saudi Arabia should do more to ensure accountability over the death of dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi but stopped short of blaming the crown prince after a UN probe linked him to the killing.

Brian Hook, who is in charge of pushing President Donald Trump's hawkish line on Iran, was asked about US support of Tehran's regional rival Saudi Arabia as he testified before Congress.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "has made it very clear that we are determined to hold every single person materially responsible accountable," Hook said.

"The Saudi prosecutor has taken important steps toward accountability for the tragic killing of Jamal Khashoggi but more needs to be done," Hook said.

He did not directly respond to the question from Democratic Representative Ted Lieu, who asked if the Trump administration shared the widely reported view of the CIA that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing.

The UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, earlier Wednesday said there was "credible evidence" that tied the powerful crown prince to the killing.

Khashoggi, a US-based writer who annoyed the prince through critical columns in The Washington Post, was strangled to death and dismembered after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to handle wedding paperwork, according to US and Turkish officials.

A number of US lawmakers have described the killing as a turning point in relations with Saudi Arabia and voiced outrage that the Trump administration has maintained its cozy relationship with the oil-rich kingdom and the prince.

Most recently, the administration defiantly approved $8.1 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia and other Arab allies, citing risks from Iran to bypass the usual process of seeking a congressional green light.

More about Saudi, khashoggi, Un, Rights, Probe
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Egypt's Morsi likely 'more popular' after death
Versailles' Royal Chapel gets painstaking restoration
Op-Ed: Iran claims to have exposed CIA-run US cyber-espionage network
'Credible evidence' linking Saudi crown prince to Khashoggi murder: UN expert
Russia, China, block US effort to halt North Korea fuel deliveries
Boris Johnson wins key Brexit backing in Tory leadership race
Review: Ariana Grande puts on fantastic concert at Madison Square Garden Special
Chaos and tragedy in Indian 'brain fever' outbreak
Opposition Istanbul candidate shaking up Turkish politics
Hong Kong lawmakers grill security chief over protest violence