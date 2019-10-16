Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS's Pence and Pompeo head to Turkey seeking ceasefire

Listen | Print
By AFP     48 mins ago in World

US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo departed for Turkey on Wednesday, seeking to secure a ceasefire in the Turkish invasion of northern Syria.

"Our mission set is to see if we can get a ceasefire, see if we can get this brokered," Pompeo told reporters on his plane.

Pence and Pompeo, who travelled on different planes, were scheduled to hold talks on Thursday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but Erdogan has said he will not meet them.

Erdogan has also vowed that Turkey's operation -- which was facilitated by the withdrawal of US troops from northern Syria -- would continue.

US President Donald Trump, facing with mounting criticism over the abrupt pullout, has denied he gave Erdogan a "green light" to launch operations against the Kurds.

Pence's office said the US would pursue "punishing economic sanctions" unless there was an immediate ceasefire.

More about Syria, Conflict, Turkey, Kurds, US
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Majority of IT security pros say their infrastructure has gaps
Turkey operation creates headaches for NATO
Upcoming national election is crucial for Canada’s energy sector
Spain mulls response to violent Catalan protests
Syria troops fight Turkish forces alongside Kurds: monitor
Review: Adam Lambert releases ethereal 'Closer To You' live session video Special
Glaciers and tribal dancing: William and Kate visit Pakistan's north
Global darknet child porn probe leads to 337 arrests
Review: Adam Rippon releases powerful memoir 'Beautiful on the Outside' Special
Archaeologists uncover 20 sealed coffins near Luxor, Egypt