Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS rejects advance trade meeting with China: reports

Listen | Print
By AFP     59 mins ago in World

The United States has rejected Beijing's offer to hold preparatory talks in Washington ahead of next week's high-level trade delegation, according to media reports on Tuesday.

The reports by The Financial Times and CNBC sent US stocks sharply lower, reviving fears that efforts to resolve the US-China trade war could fail.

Citing a lack of progress on some of the thorniest issues in the trade dispute -- including allegedly forced technology transfers and structural reforms to China's economy -- Washington cancelled plans for a face-to-face preparatory meeting this week, according to The Times.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is due to travel to the United States next week as the two sides work to resolve their disagreements by March 1, when a 90-day truce is due to expire, allowing US import duties on Chinese goods to increase sharply.

The US Treasury Department and Office of the US Trade Representative did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Chinese economy last year posted its slowest annual growth in nearly three decades, according to official figures published Monday in Beijing.

The trade war has weighed heavily on the outlook for the world's second-largest economy.

Already lower due to downgraded global economic forecasts, Wall Street fell even further after the reports were published, with the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.6 percent shortly before 2000 GMT.

Soy and corn futures also fell on fears Beijing was less likely to resume imports.

More about US, China, Trade
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Tymoshenko: Ukrainian politics' longtime leading lady
Trump vows not to 'cave' on 32nd day of government shutdown
Nancy Lee Grahn talks 'General Hospital,' love for acting, fans Special
Snowboards out as Paris gets first taste of snow
Anti-Maduro protests break out across Venezuelan capital
Alleged US spy received Russian 'state secret' without knowing: lawyer
New setbacks in search for Spanish toddler
ESA and ArianeGroup sign contract to study planned moon mission
Oscar nominations: all the fun facts
#BoardForward campaign aims to boost female board leadership