Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS plane heads to N. Korea for war remains: report

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

A US aircraft flew to North Korea Friday to collect the remains of American troops killed in the Korean War, the South's Yonhap news agency reported, the latest step in ongoing diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang.

Repatriation of American remains from the 1950-53 conflict was part of the agreement signed between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their landmark summit in Singapore last month.

The US military transport plane took off from the Osan Air Base in South Korea at 5:55 am local time (2055 GMT Thursday), Yonhap said, citing a Seoul government source.

The aircraft's destination was the Kalma airport in North Korea's eastern city of Wonsan, the agency added.

"It is believed to have landed there an hour later," the official was quoted as saying. "It will return (to South Korea) today."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that the repatriations will begin soon, but did not confirm media reports about the first transfer of some 50 sets of remains.

The South Korean official cited by Yonhap said it was unclear how many sets of remains will be returned on Thursday.

US defence officials are expected to examine the remains in South Korea before sending them on for forensic identification in Hawaii, the agency added.

More than 35,000 Americans were killed on the Korean Peninsula during the war, out of which around 7,700 are still considered missing, including 5,300 in North Korea alone, according to the Pentagon.

Between 1990 and 2005, 229 sets of remains from the North were repatriated, but those operations were suspended when ties deteriorated over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme.

More about NKorea, skorea, US, War, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Engineer of Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam found dead
Wind power does its part during record heatwave in Texas
Echosmith talks Pentatonix Tour, dream collaborations and success Special
U.S. sanctions on Cuban cobalt end up hurting Canadian supplier
Shortages in UK food supply are now part of Brexit conversation
Mike DelGuidice talks 100th Billy Joel show, Bruce Springsteen Special
Jake Shimabukuro talks Paramount show, ukulele, Grace VanderWaal Special
Bob Schneider opens up about 'Sing About Love,' Lana Del Rey Special
Touting EU deal, Trump claims Europe now 'open' to US farmers
Mexico's AMLO asks for UN help to fight corruption, rights abuses