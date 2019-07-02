Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS Navy SEAL found not guilty of murder in war crimes trial

Listen | Print
By AFP     43 mins ago in World

A decorated US Navy SEAL was found not guilty Tuesday of murdering a captive teenage militant in Iraq, the most serious of the charges brought against him during a two-week war crimes trial in San Diego.

Edward Gallagher, 40, was likewise acquitted of two counts of attempted murder against Iraqi civilians, but was convicted of posing for a photograph beside the corpse of the captive Islamic State (IS) group fighter.

The maximum sentence he could face is four months imprisonment, meaning he is set to walk free following Tuesday's verdict on account of the nine months he has already served in pre-trial confinement.

The charges stemmed from allegations by men under his own command in the special operations branch of the US Navy.

They were among American troops deployed to Mosul, in northern Iraq, alongside Iraqi forces battling IS for control of the country's second city.

Gallagher's case proved divisive in the US, where he is viewed as a war hero by some.

His cause was championed by around 40 Republican members of Congress, as well as the right-wing Fox News channel.

President Donald Trump in May expressed concern over the prosecution of US soldiers accused of war crimes, with Gallagher reportedly among those he was considering granting pardons.

More about US, Army, Iraq, Crimes, Trial
More news from
Latest News
Top News
UN Report — Cannabis use soars 40 percent in Canada
Q&A: FlatRate launches world’s first all-in-one moving app Special
M-Files makes Microsoft Office 365 single point of access
EU, France, Germany and UK urge Iran to reverse uranium decision
Robert Scorpio is the new District Attorney on 'General Hospital'
Q&A: How marketers can re-energize data processes in firms Special
'Dangerous overcrowding' decried at Texas migrant detention centers
Cloudflare glitch affects access to websites
Major coal company files for bankruptcy - over 1,000 jobs at risk
Op-Ed: Iran denies that it is violating the nuclear agreement