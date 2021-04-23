Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS names envoy as concern grows over Ethiopia's Tigray

Listen | Print
By AFP     31 mins ago in World

The United States on Friday tasked a senior diplomat with reducing tensions surrounding Ethiopia's Tigray region as fears rise that the conflict will spread.

Jeffrey Feltman, a veteran US diplomat who until 2018 served in a top UN position, was named to a new role of special envoy to the Horn of Africa.

Feltman will address the Tigray conflict as well as related tensions between Ethiopia and Sudan, which has taken in refugees and sent troops into a disputed border area.

He will also take up disputes over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a massive project that Egypt and Sudan fear will deprive them of vital water resources.

"At a moment of profound change for this strategic region, high-level US engagement is vital to mitigate the risks posed by escalating conflict while providing support to once-in-a-generation opportunities for reform," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The announcement comes a day after the UN Security Council voiced alarm over Tigray, where the UN aid chief says that people have started to die of hunger and sexual violence has been used as a weapon of war.

Blinken has previously spoken of "ethnic cleansing" in the region by troops of neighboring Eritrea, which has since announced a pullout.

Ethiopia, a US ally, launched an offensive in Tigray in November after the local ruling party was blamed for attacks on military installations.

The former administration of Donald Trump unsuccessfully sought to mediate a solution on the mega-dam at the behest of Egypt.

More about US, Ethiopia, Sudan, Diplomacy, Conflict
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Dave Keuning of The Killers talks 'A Mild Case of Everything' Special
Interview: Joe Nichols opens up about 'Home Run' country single Special
Venezuela fears malaria more than Covid
Review: Bill Barrett is the 'best-kept secret' of 'The Oval' on BET Special
Jacob Young talks about upcoming Soap Con Live virtual fan event Special
EMA says AstraZeneca vaccine benefits increase with age
How Dr. Elena Eustache is Helping People Find Love After the Pandemic
How Due.com Has Changed Retirement for Millennials
Chad bids farewell to Deby as France, allies back his son
Blue roofs offer a way to conserve water and prevent flood damage