Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS military rejects 'one-sided' report on Afghan civilian deaths

Listen | Print
By AFP     27 mins ago in World

The US military in Afghanistan on Tuesday rejected a "one-sided" report that found civilian casualties caused by American and coalition air strikes soared after Washington relaxed its rules of engagement.

The number of civilians killed annually in the strikes increased by 330 percent from 2016 to 2019 as the US escalated attacks on the Taliban, according to the Costs of War Project at Brown University.

The report linked the increase to Washington loosening the criteria for strikes as it reduced the number of US troops on the ground.

Airstrikes killed 700 civilians last year –- the highest toll since the war began in 2001-2002 -- with the Afghan Air Force now "harming more Afghan civilians than at any time in its history", said Neta C. Crawford, co-director of the project.

But Colonel Sonny Leggett, spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan, said the analysis was "one-sided", and relied on disputed data that "ignores civilian casualties caused by the Taliban and ISIS".

Leggett also defended Afghan security forces, saying they had taken an "extraordinary amount of effort and care" to prevent civilian casualties.

The US eased back on air strikes after agreeing a peace deal with the Taliban in February 2020, but Afghan forces have filled the breach even as they entered talks with the insurgents.

While total deaths from air strikes have fallen this year, casualties from Kabul's forces have accelerated in recent months, the report said.

Crawford said some 86 Afghan civilians were killed and 103 injured in Afghan air strikes in the first six months of this year.

In the next three, despite Afghan-Taliban talks in Doha, the toll intensified -- with 70 civilians killed and 90 injured.

More about Afghanistan, US, Conflict, Deaths
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Marc Anthony Samuel celebrates eight years on 'General Hospital'
Chuck Yeager, first pilot to break sound barrier, dies aged 97
Grandmother, 90, gets first Covid jab as UK starts vaccine drive
Puerto Rico votes for statehood, but does this matter to anyone?
German city courts Poles from post-Brexit Britain
5G will help to foster in improved AI technology for firms Special
Time running out on Trump bid to overturn election results
UK starts mass Covid vaccination programme
Drones, wars, genocide: Tainted legacy of Nobel Peace laureates
Australia to force Google, Facebook to pay for news content