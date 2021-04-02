Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS lifts Trump-imposed sanctions on ICC prosecutor

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The United States said Friday it would lift sanctions imposed by former president Donald Trump's administration on the top prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, calling for a more cooperative relationship.

Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo last year imposed sanctions and refused visas for the outgoing prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, after she launched an investigation into alleged war crimes by US military personnel in Afghanistan.

The court in The Hague further irritated the United States by opening an investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories by Israel, a US ally which rejects the authority of the court.

Pompeo's successor, Antony Blinken, said the United States continued to "disagree strongly" with the moves.

"We believe, however, that our concerns about these cases would be better addressed through engagement with all stakeholders in the ICC process rather than through the imposition of sanctions," Blinken said in a statement.

He said that both the sanctions and visa bans against Bensouda and her staff were being lifted.

The Gambian-born prosecutor is leaving her job in June and will be replaced by British human rights lawyer Karim Khan, who now can open his work without the burden of looming sanctions.

More about US, Icc, Afghanistan, Diplomacy, warcrime
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Is Fremont, CA really the happiest city in the whole US?
Q&A: Women offered unfavorable financial offers compared to men Special
Review: CAL joins forces with Quinn XCII on nonchalant 'In the Water' Special
2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Track and Field at Hayward Field
Officer killed in US Capitol car-ramming attack
Russia warns West against sending troops to back Ukraine
Japan scientist given Nobel for 'revolutionary' LED lamp dies
Pro-Kremlin media scramble to dismiss Navalny health complaints
Christians mark Good Friday in Jerusalem inching towards normalcy
Latin America passes 25 million coronavirus infections