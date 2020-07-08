Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS launches talks with Kenya on free trade pact

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The US government formally launched talks with Kenya on Wednesday aimed at setting up a free trade agreement that could form the basis for deals with other African nations.

"Kenya is a recognized leader across the continent, an important strategic partner of the United States, and there is enormous potential for us to deepen our economic and commercial ties,” said Ambassador Lighthizer.

He said "a comprehensive, high-standard agreement" with Kenya could go on to "serve as a model for additional agreements across Africa."

President Donald Trump has alternatively denigrated African nations and taken a hard line in trade dealings with some countries, while also pursuing his preference for bilateral talks over regional or multilateral agreements, launching an exploratory working group with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018.

The leaders earlier this year agreed to work towards a free trade deal.

Betty Maina, Kenya's secretary for Industrialization, Trade, and Enterprise Development, said the two countries "have strong trade relations demonstrated by growing exports and imports which have increased over the years."

"Increasing and sustaining export performance to the United States requires a trade arrangement that is predictable and guarantees preferential market access for Kenyan products. Kenya is also keen to attract Foreign Direct Investment from the United States," she said.

The initial round of talks will take place virtually over the next two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More about US, Kenya, Trade, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Afghanistan says will not release 600 'too dangerous' Taliban
Ethiopia violence death toll rises to 239
Harvard, MIT sue Trump govt over order revoking visas for foreign students
Two men charged over brutal assault on French bus driver
Noreen Taylor Diani talks new projects, makeup, Indie Series nod Special
NASA hits Boeing with 80 recommendations before next space test
David Cook talks 'Reds Turn Blue,' life in quarantine, and fans Special
AirAsia's future in doubt due to virus; share price tumbles
China says would join nuclear talks if US reduces arsenal
'Trapped' illegal workers in Saudi look to virus for escape