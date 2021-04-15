Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS judge turns up heat on Mexican drug baron wanted by FBI

Listen | Print
By AFP     24 mins ago in World

A US judge authorized the seizure Thursday of five properties belonging to one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives, Mexican drug baron Rafael Caro Quintero.

New York prosecutors say the properties in Mexico were bought by Caro Quintero, the head of a faction of the notorious Sinaloa cartel, with money obtained from drug trafficking.

"The United States will seek to enforce this order through diplomatic channels," the Eastern District of New York said in a statement following Judge Eric Vitaliano's ruling.

Caro Quintero is on the list of the FBI's ten most wanted fugitives, with a $20 million bounty on his head.

The United States accuses him of ordering the kidnap, torture and murder of Drug Enforcement Agency special agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.

Caro Quintero was arrested that year, tried in Mexico and sentenced to 40 years in prison, but in 2013, a judge released him on a legal technicality and he went into hiding.

More about mxico, Eeuu, narcotrfico
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Third COVID-19 wave hits grim milestone in Canada as cases surge
Lilly Palmer is the first artist to launch an NFT on Hypery
India battered by huge second Covid wave as virus imperils Olympics
Ukraine slams Russia's 'open' threats ahead of France, Germany meeting
William and Harry won't be shoulder-to-shoulder at Prince Philip funeral
High seas the new front in Iran-Israel shadow war
US to announce sanctions on Russia over hacking, election meddling: media
Review: KIIA pays tribute to late friend with 'King of the Night' single Special
US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels Russian diplomats
Courtney Hope talks playing Sally on 'The Young and The Restless' Special