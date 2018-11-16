Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS judge orders W.House to restore CNN reporter's access

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Politics

A federal judge Friday ordered the White House to reinstate the press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta, whose pass was revoked after a heated exchange with President Donald Trump.

Judge Timothy Kelly issued a temporary restraining order that requires the White House to restore Acosta's access until a full hearing is held, according to the network.

CNN and other media groups, including Trump favorite Fox News, backed the lawsuit, which claimed that revoking Acosta's pass violated constitutional guarantees of a free press.

Kelly said that his ruling was based on "due process" for the journalist, and that he would holding additional proceedings on the constitutional issues at stake, including the First Amendment free press guarantee.

"I want to be very clear that I have not determined that the First Amendment was violated," he said in the Washington courtroom.

CNN lawyers argued in court Wednesday that the White House violated Acosta's First Amendment right to free speech in revoking his credentials.

The US Justice Department's lawyer, James Burnham, countered that Acosta had "disrupted" last week's news conference. Burnham insisted "there is no First Amendment right to access the White House."

Acosta, CNN's chief White House correspondent, angered Trump when he persisted in questioning the president at a November 7 news conference, ignoring demands he yield the microphone.

From the podium, Trump called Acosta -- a frequent target of his ire -- a "rude, terrible person."

More about US, Media, Politics, Court, CNN
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Julian Assange charged in US: WikiLeaks
Brexit architect Gove throws May lifeline, for now
Chilli powder thrown as Sri Lankan MPs brawl again
Netanyahu battles to save weakened ruling coalition
Top hotel chains in China apologise after dirty cleaning expose
Turkey detains academics linked to jailed activist
Judge orders W.House to restore CNN reporter's access
China ups cash rewards for citizens who report porn
Review: Exclusive premiere: Crystal Yates releases 'I Want The Reason' Special
India temple turned into fortress for new gender battle