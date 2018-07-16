Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS judge delays 'El Chapo' trial two months to November

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

The US judge overseeing the case against Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, accused of running one of the world's biggest drug empires, ordered Monday that his trial be delayed 60 days until November.

Jury selection will begin on November 5, rather than September 5 as originally scheduled. Judge Brian Cogan ordered the delay following a request for a postponement from the defense.

Guzman's lawyer Eduardo Balarezo requested a delay earlier this month, arguing that thousands of new documents produced by government lawyers would make it impossible to be ready in time.

Guzman, 61, is accused of running the Sinaloa crime syndicate and has been held in New York since being extradited to the United States on January 19, 2017, after twice escaping from prison in Mexico.

He faces 17 charges. If convicted he is likely to spend the rest of his life in a maximum security US prison.

More about US, Mexico, Crime, Drugs, Court
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Robert Lamm of Chicago opens up about 2018 North American Tour Special
Fresh DNA tests authenticate bones of Russia tsar, family
Utilities in Europe to use long-distance drones for inspections
Ontario shuts down EV rebates leaving Tesla owners owing $14,000
Review: Dave Mason and Steve Cropper bring Rock & Soul Revue to Tarrytown Special
New York State considering legalizing recreational marijuana
As ties thaw, Eritrea reopens embassy in Ethiopia
'Shameful': US lawmakers blast Trump over Putin summit
Ex-Yellowcard frontman William Ryan Key talks solo shows, music Special
Neil Jackson talks 'A.I Tales,' future plans and Jessica Chastain Special