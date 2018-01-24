Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS House speaker holds talks with Saudi king

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in Politics

The speaker of the US House of Representatives Paul Ryan held talks with Saudi King Salman in Riyadh on Wednesday on the first leg of a Gulf tour.

They discussed "bilateral cooperation" between the longtime allies, the official Saudi Press Agency reported without elaborating.

Relations between Riyadh and Washington frayed under the administration of Barack Obama after the US joined other major powers in agreeing a landmark nuclear deal with the kingdom's arch foe Iran in 2015.

But they have improved markedly since President Donald Trump took office last year with a much tougher policy towards Iran that has seen his administration demand revisions that the other parties to the deal warn will torpedo it.

On Thursday, Ryan is due to travel on to Abu Dhabi for talks with leaders of close Saudi ally the United Arab Emirates.

More about Saudi, US, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
'White oil': Saudi Arabia seeks place on tourism map
Rejection of EU refugee quotas 'unacceptable': Avramopoulos
Apple to let you view your medical records on your iPhone
US wants to work with rest of world at Davos: Mnuchin
Turkish attack highlights Syrian Kurds' isolation
Expert behind new MH370 search hopeful of find within a month
Cycling: World champ Sagan presents Pope with bicycle
Ethiopia's leading opposition figure warns of unrest if dialogue fails
Panic and blame as Cape Town braces for water shut-off
Tourist businesses get creative in cash-poor Venezuela