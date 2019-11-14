Email
article imageUS executes man for convenience store clerk murder

By AFP     2 hours ago in World

The US state of Georgia has executed a man for the 1994 murder of a convenience store clerk, US media reported.

Ray Cromartie, 52, was given a lethal injection late Wednesday at a prison south of Atlanta, less than an hour after the US Supreme Court rejected his appeal for a stay of execution.

He was sentenced to death for the shooting of 50-year-old Richard Slysz, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Cromartie had consistently maintained his innocence and the victim's daughter, Elizabeth Legette, supported his requests for new DNA testing, which successive courts refused, the Journal-Constitution wrote.

