Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS embassy in Turkey to be closed over 'security threat'

Listen | Print
By AFP     8 hours ago in World

The US embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara will be closed to the public on Monday over a "security threat", the mission announced on its website.

The embassy was the target in 2013 of a suicide bombing claimed by a far-left group that killed a Turkish security guard.

Relations between NATO allies Washington and Ankara are strained over a number of issues, notably the US arming of a Syrian Kurdish militia, the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

Ankara on January 20 launched an operation against the YPG in its border stronghold of Afrin in western Syria.

Turkey has called on Washington to stop working with the YPG, which it views as a "terrorist" group.

But the United States has expressed concern about the Turkish Operation dubbed "Olive Branch" and urged restraint from Turkey.

More about US, Turkey, Security
More news from
Latest News
Top News
'The Shape of Water' triumphs at nail-biting Oscars
Review: Sam Rockwell wins 2018 Oscar for 'Best Supporting Actor' Special
Review: Jim Breuer hilarious at The Paramount as part of residency show Special
3D printing advantages for dentistry
Interview: Autonomous vehicles are being trained to "see" faster Special
Review: Sam Kendricks claims silver at 2018 World Indoor Championships Special
Turkey riot police break up women's rights march
Review: Renaud Lavillenie wins gold at 2018 World Indoor Championships Special
Op-Ed: As conspiracy theories spread, YouTube cracks down on far-right
China's defence spending to accelerate in 2018