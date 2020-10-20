One candidate for the White House is criss-crossing the United States, the other is at home, preparing for the final debate with his adversary.

Here is a look at what's going on on the American campaign trail on Tuesday, two weeks before Election Day on November 3:

- Biden calls it a day, at breakfast -

The campaign of Joe Biden, the former Democratic vice president who is running against Donald Trump to win the Oval Office, announced early in the day that the 77-year-old had no public events on his schedule.

That raised questions for some about his health and about his strategy going into the home stretch, but he was believed to be preparing for his final debate with the Republican incumbent.

"Has anyone see Joe Biden?" quipped Trump's campaign team on Twitter, coining the hashtag #WhereIsJoe.

- Trump in Pennsylvania, without Melania -

While Biden remained at home, the 74-year-old Trump headed to Pennsylvania, a battleground state he won in 2016 and which is key to his reelection bid.

President Trump was hoping to have his wife Melania by his side at a Pennsylvania campaign event, but the first lady opted not to travel, citing a "lingering cough" that remains since her bout with the novel coronavirus MANDEL NGAN, AFP/File

Trump, who trails Biden in the polls, has ramped up the rhetoric in the last days of the campaign, attacking the Democratic former senator on multiple fronts -- especially hammering away at the allegation that Biden is corrupt.

His attack centers on a conspiracy theory about the Biden family's business activities. According to Trump, Biden's son Hunter sold access to his father in Ukraine and China when he was serving as vice president to Barack Obama.

Trump was hoping to have his wife Melania by his side at the event in Erie, Pennsylvania, but the first lady opted not to travel, citing a "lingering cough" that remains since her bout with the novel coronavirus.

The campaign hopes that she can help her husband win some key votes among suburban women.

- Biden leads in polls, but gap narrowing -

According to the latest poll from The New York Times and Siena College published Tuesday, Biden leads Trump, 50 percent to 41 percent among likely voters.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is much less visible but leads President Donald Trump in most polls JIM WATSON, AFP

Trump does not have an edge over the challenger on any major issues at stake in the election, from his handling of the coronavirus pandemic to the economy, seemingly leaving him little breathing room to make up the difference in time.

But according to another poll by Investor's Business Daily and the TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics (IBD/TIPP), the gap between the two septuagenarians has narrowed considerably, standing at just 2.3 percentage points -- 48.1 percent for Biden to 45.8 percent for Trump.

The IBD/TIPP poll was one of the few to predict a Trump victory in 2016.

Its latest polling shows Republicans rallying behind Trump, and Biden losing some support among unconvinced Democrats.