Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS condemns Cuba, Russia for backing Venezuela's Maduro

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

Top US diplomat Mike Pompeo took aim at Cuba and Russia on Monday for their support of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who Washington wants to remove from power.

The secretary of state rejected Maduro's assertion that the US was responsible for a widespread blackout, instead pointing the finger at the socialist nature of the Venezuelan leader's government.

"Nicolas Maduro promised Venezuelans a better life and a socialist paradise. He delivered on the socialism part, which has proved, time and time again, is a recipe for economic ruin," Pompeo told journalists.

"The paradise part? Not so much."

While he did not announce new measures against Maduro or in support of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has been recognized as interim president by some 50 countries, Pompeo did take aim at the "central role Cuba and Russia have played and continue to play in undermining the democratic dreams of the Venezuelan people and their welfare."

"Cuba is the true imperialist power in Venezuela," Pompeo said, denouncing the "physical protection and other critical material and political support to Maduro and to those around him."

"When there is no electricity, thank the marvels of modern Cuban-led engineering," he said. "When there is no water, thank the excellent hydrologists from Cuba.

"When there is no food, thank the Cuban communist overlords."

Pompeo also took aim at Moscow, saying that "Russia too has created this crisis," including by supplying arms to Venezuela.

He acknowledged that "we always wish things could go faster" in Venezuela, but said that he is "very confident the tide is moving in the direction of the Venezuelan people and will continue to do so."

More about Venezuela, Politics, US, Cuba, Russia
More news from
Latest News
Top News
US world's biggest oil producer and may soon be largest exporter
Seattle companies merge to create 'seed-to-sale' pot software
Runaway IS teen's mum asks for 'mercy' from UK
US ready to take 'immediate' action after Ethiopia plane crash
Student stung by scorpion on-board aircraft to Calgary
Boeing 737 Max 8 crash has far-reaching impacts for company
U.S. cannabis investors need to keep an eye on banking access
7-time Olympic medalist Aaron Peirsol talks about swimming career Special
Bitcoin drops back below $3,900 today as rally sputters
Q&A: Experian's 2019 Global Identity & Fraud Report Special