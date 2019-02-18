Email
article imageUS-China trade talks resume in Washington from Tuesday: W. House

Listen | Print
By AFP     20 mins ago in World

US-China trade talks aimed at ending a damaging tariff war will resume from Tuesday in Washington, the White House has announced.

The last set of talks ended Friday in Beijing with no deal, though US President Donald Trump said the discussions were going "extremely well" and suggested he could extend a March 1 truce deadline for an agreement to be reached.

The next round of negotiations will commence with deputy-level meetings before moving on to principal-level talks on Thursday, a White House statement issued Monday said.

For the US, the talks will be led by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and include Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, economic policy advisor Larry Kudlow, and trade advisor Peter Navarro.

China's commerce ministry meanwhile announced it would be represented by Vice Premier Liu He, Beijing's top trade negotiator.

On Friday, Trump re-iterated he might be willing to hold off on increasing tariffs to 25 percent from the current 10 percent on March 1 on $200 billion in Chinese goods if Washington and Beijing are close to finalizing an agreement to deal with US complaints about unfair trade and theft of American technology.

American officials accuse Beijing of seeking global industrial predominance through an array of unfair trade practices, including the "theft" of American intellectual property and massive state intervention in commodities markets.

Since a December detente, China has resumed purchases of some US soybeans and dangled massive buying of American commodities to get US trade negotiators closer to a deal.

The talks are aimed at "achieving needed structural changes in China that affect trade between the United States and China," Monday's statement said.

"The two sides will also discuss China’s pledge to purchase a substantial amount of goods and services from the United States."

Beijing and Washington have imposed duties on more than $360 billion in two-way trade, which are weighing on their manufacturing sectors and have shaken global financial markets.

