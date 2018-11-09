The United States on Friday insisted it was not pursuing a new "Cold War" with China, but the Pacific powers could only paper over deep differences during high-level talks.

The defense chiefs and top foreign affairs officials of the two countries met in Washington for a regular dialogue that had been pushed back amid months of spiraling tensions between the world's two largest economies.

After President Donald Trump's barbed comments against China in the runup to this week's congressional elections, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo turned conciliatory in tone if not always in substance.

"The United States is not pursuing a Cold War or containment policy with China," Pompeo told a joint news conference.

"Rather, we want to ensure that China act responsibly and fairly in support of security and prosperity in each of our two countries," Pompeo said.

But Pompeo also was up front about US concerns. While the Trump administration has generally been soft-spoken on human rights, at least with allies, Pompeo denounced China's "repression" of religious and minority groups including the Uighur community, citing a UN report that up to one million members of the mostly Muslim ethnic group have been rounded up in detention camps.

And on Taiwan, while assuring his guests that the United States only recognizes Beijing, Pompeo was increasingly forthright in advocating for the self-ruling democracy, criticizing Beijing's efforts to isolate the island it considers a renegade province.

The United States also took Beijing's military to task over its assertive posture in the dispute-rife South China Sea, which has witnessed a series of incidents including the buzzing of a US Navy surveillance aircraft last year by a Chinese warplane.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the talks were "candid" but that the two militaries looked for ways to improve communication and avoid "miscalculation" at sea.

"And we made clear that the United States will continue to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows," Mattis said.

- Hopes for trade solution -

Senior Chinese official Yang Jiechi, a veteran architect of Beijing's foreign policy, insisted that China allows freedom of religion and criticized the United States for what he saw as its own "militarization" of the South China Sea.

"There is no such problem of freedom of navigation and overflights being obstructed, so to use this issue as an excuse to military action is unjustifiable," he said.

US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hand with China's President Xi Jinping at the end of a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017 Fred DUFOUR, AFP/File

"The Chinese side made it clear to the United States that it should stop sending its vessels and military aircraft close to Chinese islands and stop actions that undermine China's sovereignty and security interests," he said.

The talks come several weeks before Trump is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Argentina -- a potential occasion for big announcements on resolving disputes.

While the Washington talks focused on security, but trade is at the heart of tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

Trump has slapped $250 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese goods, accusing Beijing of nefarious trading practices. Retaliatory measures quickly followed.

Yang voiced hope for a quick resolution.

"A trade war, instead of leading to any solution, will only end up hurting both sides and the global economy," he said.

"The door to negotiation remains open. And let's not forget how our two sides have successfully navigated through previous rough patches in our economic and trade relations," he said.

- Cooperation on North Korea -

Washington has been especially incensed at what it believes is widespread theft of US technology -- a charge that China denies.

During the election, Trump cast China as a villain and Vice President Mike Pence delivered a hawkish speech in which he made the extraordinary allegation that Beijing was interfering in the election to defeat his Republican Party, including by taking out newspaper advertisements lauding trade with China.

The Washington talks, officially known as the US-China Diplomatic and Security Dialogue, saw no such fireworks.

Pompeo -- who has previously dubbed China as the primary adversary of the United States -- said that cooperation with Beijing remained "essential" in key areas.

Uighurs people demonstrate against China outside of the United Nations (UN) offices during the Universal Periodic Review of China by the UN Human Rights Council Fabrice COFFRINI, AFP/File

He called in particular for further work together on North Korea, which counts on China as its primary ally.

Trump has made reaching a denuclearization agreement with North Korea a top priority since his landmark summit in June with the totalitarian state's leader Kim Jong Un.