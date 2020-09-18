Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS carrier enters Gulf amid sanctions threats toward Iran

Listen | Print
By AFP     22 mins ago in World

A US aircraft carrier passed the Strait of Hormuz to enter the Gulf Friday amid Washington threats to enforce "UN" sanctions without the backing of Security Council partners, the Navy announced.

A strike group led by the USS Nimitz and including two guided-missile cruisers and a guided-missile destroyer sailed into the Gulf to operate and train with US partners and support the coalition fighting the Islamic State group, the US 5th Fleet said in a statement.

"The Nimitz Strike Group has been operating in the 5th Fleet area of operations since July, and is at the peak of readiness," said strike group commander Rear Admiral Jim Kirk.

The move came just days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed to enforce an arms embargo and other international sanctions against Iran which the US says will resume on Saturday.

On Tuesday Pompeo vowed that Washington would prevent Iran from purchasing Chinese and Russian military equipment, even as European allies disagreed with Washington's stance.

"We are going to act in a way -– and we have acted in a way –- that will prevent Iran from being able to purchase Chinese tanks and Russian air defense systems and resell weapons to Hezbollah,"Pompeo said.

And on Wednesday he said the United States will enforce resumed United Nations sanctions on Iran starting next week, despite nearly the entire UN Security Council saying Washington does not have the grounds to do so.

"We'll do all the things we need to do to make sure that those sanctions are enforced," Pompeo said.

The United States regularly sends aircraft carrier groups into the Gulf for exercises and to support US and anti-IS coalition operations in Iraq and Syria.

But the Trump administration has sought to step up pressure on Tehran.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran has stepped up its nuclear development activities since the United States unilaterally withdrew from the 2018 nuclear accord.

Washington says that despite its withdrawal, it has the right to force the UN to reimpose sanctions on Iran for violating the agreement.

More about US, MiddleEast, Gulf, Politics, Conflict
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Shannon K talks 'RUN' single, music inspirations and Harry Styles Special
APT41, the China-based hacking operation spanning the world
Op-Ed: Trump — Austrians live in 'forest cities' with 'explosive trees'
Belarus tries to muzzle opposition leader at UN
TikTok and WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears
Review: Mondo Duplantis shatters outdoor world record, clears 6.15 meters Special
US to ban TikTok downloads, WeChat use from Sunday
Lesbos camp filling up as UN warns on migrants' future
Jeannie Seely celebrates 53 years as a Grand Ole Opry member
Paw-ly in the pandemic: pets can catch virus from owners