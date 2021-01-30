Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS Capitol police officer who died after riot to lie in honor

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The US Capitol police officer who died after being injured in the January 6 attack by pro-Trump rioters will lie in honor at the building's Rotunda, lawmakers said Friday, a mark of respect rarely bestowed.

Brian Sicknick was reportedly struck in the head with a fire extinguisher while struggling with the rioters who swarmed through the halls of Congress.

The 42-year-old member of the force that protects the ground of the Congress returned to his division office where he collapsed and was taken to the hospital, according to the Capitol Police.

He died the next day, they said, bringing the death toll from the violent attack to five.

"The U.S. Congress is united in grief, gratitude and solemn appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick," said Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement Friday.

Sicknick's actions "during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution."

“On behalf of the House of Representatives and the Senate, it is our great privilege to pay tribute to Officer Sicknick with this lying-in-honor ceremony," the statement continued.

Only four other people have laid in honor in the Rotunda previously, according to the House archives website: The Reverend Billy Graham, civil rights icon Rosa Parks, and two other Capitol police officers, Jacob Chestnut and John Gibson, killed during a shooting rampage at the building in 1998.

Pelosi had earlier ordered flags over the Capitol lowered in Sicknick's honor. Four days after the attack, hundreds of off-duty police lined Constitution Avenue in Washington and saluted as a hearse rolled slowly by carrying his body.

More about US, Capitol, Unrest, Police
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Lamon Archey of 'Days of Our Lives' opens up about 'All American' Special
US names new Iran envoy, policy hawks cry foul
Better behavior, fledgling population immunity behind US case decline
'After Forever' receives 'Special Recognition' GLAAD Media Award
Review: ‘The Little Things’ are what fuel this mystery Special
UAE says will cooperate with UN, US on Libya conflict
Wuhan neighbourhood banishes memory of lockdown death
Op-Ed: Wake up, America! We can't go forward with 2 presidents in power
Emmy nominee Lauren De Normandie opens up about 'Studio City' Special
Macron: AstraZeneca vaccine 'quasi-ineffective' for over-65s