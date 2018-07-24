Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS calls for end to violence in Nicaragua, early elections

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

US Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday called on embattled Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to put a stop to months of deadly unrest that has left nearly 300 people dead and call early elections.

"State-sponsored violence in Nicaragua is undeniable. Ortega's propaganda fools no one and changes nothing," Pence said on Twitter, putting the death toll at "350+" and placing blame on the government.

"The US calls on the Ortega government to end the violence NOW and hold early elections — the world is watching!"

On Monday, the 72-year-old Ortega told Fox News that he planned to serve out his term until 2021 despite protester calls for him to step down after three months of violence in the central American country.

"To move up the elections would create instability, insecurity and make things worse," Ortega said.

The unrest began in April as a protest movement over a pension reform that has since been dropped.

But that anger mushroomed into a broad campaign against Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, who are accused by critics of running a corrupt left-wing dictatorship.

More about Nicaragua, Unrest, US, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
China's persistent food and drug safety problem
Bemba in spotlight as DR Congo opens registration for election bids
Israel says shoots down Syrian warplane
Arctic people were spinning yarn before the Vikings arrived
Karen Waldrup lands on four Billboard charts with 'Justified' CD
Dutch halt Viagra in pregnancy trial after 11 babies die
Erdogan calls Ozil, praises exit from German team
Scientists report setbacks in quest for AIDS cure
Hungary slams EU legal action over asylum seekers
Elton John blasts 'bigoted' nations for hampering AIDS fight