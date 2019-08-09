Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS Border Patrol boat fired on from Mexico

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A US Border Patrol boat came under heavy gunfire from the Mexican side of the Rio Grande early Friday, but no injuries were reported, the Customs and Border Protection agency said.

Agents saw four assailants with automatic weapons shoot more than 50 rounds at the marine unit as it patrolled the river demarcating the border near Fronton, Texas, a CBP statement said.

"The boat was hit several times but no one on board was injured," it went on.

There was no information on who fired on the vessel and the CBP did not say whether the US agents returned fire.

In a statement Mexico's foreign ministry said it regretted the "armed aggression" against the US agents and expressed relief that no one had been hurt.

Mexico's Security Secretariat and the foreign ministry were investigating alongside US officials, they said.

Such incidents have been rare along the heavily patrolled border, where drug and people smugglers from the Mexican side seek to avoid detection and border patrol officers avoid firing into Mexico.

More about US, Mexico, Border, Immigration, Conflict
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Chad and Abby meet Austin in 'Days of Our Lives' digital series Special
The sea ice near Alaska's shores has all melted due to heatwave
Rescue ship plucks 85 from the sea as Richard Gere shines light on migrant plight
Major advance with bioprinting brings 3D-printed hearts closer
Review: Steffy Forrester heartbroken over baby reveal news in 'B&B' Special
Review: Keith Urban performs at GMA's 'Summer Concert Series' in New York Special
Taliban leader claims "incredible strides" in peace negotiations
Review: Jimmy Buffett performs hits at Jones Beach, charms Parrotheads Special
Huawei announces new operating system called HarmonyOS
France mourns mayor killed 'for a pile of stones'