Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS blames Iran for flood toll, says ready to help

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday blamed Iran for the level of devastation from major floods, and said Washington was ready to help.

Pompeo issued a statement in implicit response to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who on Twitter blamed "economic terrorism" by the United States whose sanctions have led to a chronic shortage of rescue helicopters.

"These floods once again show the level of Iranian regime mismanagement in urban planning and in emergency preparedness. The regime blames outside entities when, in fact, it is their mismanagement that has led to this disaster," Pompeo said in a statement.

"The United States stands ready to assist and contribute to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, which would then direct the money through the Iranian Red Crescent for relief," he said.

Vast stretches of Iran have been inundated since mid-March, killing some 50 people and disrupting major transportation and communications. The Iranian Red Crescent said Tuesday it was preparing to accommodate 100,000 people as rain hits southwestern Khuzestan province.

The disaster struck just as Iran was reeling from the reimposition of sweeping US sanctions with President Donald Trump hoping to curb the clerical regime's influence around the Middle East.

In contrast with earlier disasters such as the 2003 Bam earthquake, foreign assistance has been minimal amid fear of US penalties for dealings with Iran.

Pompeo in his statement also highlighted Iran's targeting of environmentalists "for attempting to help Iran prepare for these very issues."

Eight environmentalists appeared in court earlier this year on charges they were spying on military bases.

More about Iran, Weather, Flood, US, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Britain, France, Germany seek full UN report of Iran missile activity
Pope warns against hate-fomenting 'fake news'
Gandhi promises Indians cash, jobs and cleaner air
Chatting with Kristos Andrews from 'The Bay' on Amazon Prime Special
Landmines take growing toll in Afghanistan conflict
Bitcoin remains above $4,100 but market dominance weakens
EU hits Britain over illegal tax break to multinationals
Shell pulls out of US refining lobby over climate disagreement
Running in the Indian election? Get an armoured car
Russia now has a drone with a shotgun to shoot down drones