Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS bars Romanian ruling party strongman over corruption

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The United States on Thursday banned the strongman of Romania's ruling left-of-center party from entering the country after he was convicted of corruption.

Liviu Dragnea, a former leader of the Social Democratic Party whose ambitions to be prime minister were thwarted by scandal, will be refused entry into the United States as will his two children, the State Department said.

"Today's action sends a strong signal that the United States is committed to fighting corruption and supporting the rule of law in Romania," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Dragnea was convicted last year of using his influence to procure fake public jobs for two women who were working for his party.

The moustachioed leader, reputed to be a behind-the-scenes power player, began a three-and-a-half-year jail sentence in May.

More about US, Romania, Diplomacy, Corruption
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Great snakes: two-headed serpent spotted in Bali
Warning over vegan diets and brain health nutrient deficiency
Destination Moon: Exploring our relationship with our satellite Special
Boris Johnson's brother quits UK government
S.Africa faces backlash after xenophobic attacks
Italy coalition faces immigration high wire challenge
Hurricane Dorian strengthens as it closes in on South Carolina
Review: Coby James releases stunning pop single 'Pressure' Special
Nigeria hardens rhetoric over anti-immigrant violence in S. Africa
One dead, 30 hurt as train, truck collide near Tokyo