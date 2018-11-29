Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS authorizes non-essential diplomats, family to leave Haiti

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The United States on Thursday authorized non-essential diplomatic personnel and their families to leave Haiti amid tensions in the wake of violent anti-government protests.

"There are currently unpredictable and sporadic demonstrations in Port-au-Prince and elsewhere in Haiti," the US State Department said an updated travel advisory.

"On November 29, 2018, the US government authorized the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and their families," it said.

The impoverished Caribbean country has been on edge since mass protests against the government of President Jovenel Moise on November 18, followed by a general strike that lasted several days.

The opposition, which is demanding Moise's resignation as a condition for a political dialogue, said 11 people were killed during the protests. The national police said three people were killed.

An authorized departure is a voluntary evacuation of US government personnel when "US national interests or imminent threat to life requires it," according to the State Department.

It falls short of an ordered departure, or forced evacuation.

More about Haiti, US, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
UNESCO adds reggae music to global cultural heritage list
Alberta buying rail cars as Notley ponders oil production cuts
Hayley Erin exits 'General Hospital,' joins 'The Perfectionists'
Switchfoot's Jon Foreman discusses 'Native Tongue' album and tour Special
Schoolchildren hold rival protests in Greece over Macedonia deal
Heatwave death threat soars for elderly, city dwellers
Canada sanctions 17 Saudi nationals over Khashoggi killing
Bitcoin recovers to well above the $4,000 level today
Georgia's new president: French diplomat who returned to ancestral home
Poland's glittering Christmas creches win UNESCO status