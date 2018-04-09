The United States on Monday asked the UN Security Council to set up a new independent inquiry of chemical weapons attacks in Syria following alleged toxic gas use in a rebel-held town that killed at least 48 people.

Washington circulated a draft resolution to the council that would establish the UN panel to identify those responsible for poisonous chemicals attacks, according to the text obtained by AFP.

The council is set to hold an emergency session at 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) at the request of nine countries including the United States, France and Britain to discuss a response to the attack in Douma.

The proposed US measure was similar to one presented by the United States in March, which Russia then rejected, and it remained unlikely that the new text would win Moscow's support.

As the United States pushed for a new UN inquiry, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned that Washington does not "rule out anything", in response to the alleged chemical attack.

President Donald Trump said "major decisions" would be made concerning Syria in the coming "24-48 hours."

Trump -- who last year launched a missile strike on a Syrian air base after sarin was used in the town of Khan Sheikhun -- warned after the latest accusations that there would be a "big price to pay."

Rescuers and medics in Douma say at least 48 people died after a "poisonous chlorine gas attack" late on Saturday in Douma, the last rebel-held pocket of Eastern Ghouta.

- Excuse for military action -

"The US resolution is pretty obviously a bait for the Russians, who will have no choice but to veto it," said Richard Gowan, a UN expert from the European Council of Foreign Relations.

"That will give the US and possibly France an excuse for military action," said Gowan.

"All sides know what is going on, and the Russians have actually been predicting US military action over Ghouta for some time. We just have to hope that Moscow will not overreact when the strikes come."

The renewed US push to establish the United Nations Independent Mechanism of Investigation (UNIMI) comes after Russia killed off a previous UN-led probe in November by vetoing the renewal of its mandate.

Under the current draft resolution, UNIMI would be established for one year and work with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to identify perpetrators of the chemical attacks.

The council would ask UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to outline within 30 days the operation of the panel "based on the principles of impartiality, independence and professionalism," according to the draft text.

In January, Russia presented its own draft resolution setting up a new panel, but Western powers said Moscow's proposal would give the Syrian government an upper hand over any investigation of attacks on its territory.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow had dispatched military experts to the scene and that they had not found any trace of chlorine or of any other chemical.

Sweden, a non-permanent council member, separately presented softer proposals for a possible draft resolution that stressed the need for an impartial investigation, but did not provide details.

Peru's Ambassador Gustavo Meza-Cuadra, who holds the council presidency this month, urged council unity and a "peaceful resolution" of the crisis.