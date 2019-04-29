Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS Army veteran arrested for plotting LA mass attack

Listen | Print
By AFP     51 mins ago in World

A US Army veteran who was allegedly plotting a large-scale terror attack near Los Angeles as revenge for the recent mass shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, has been arrested, authorities said Monday.

Mark Steven Domingo, 26, who had combat experience in Afghanistan and professed to be Muslim, faces federal terror-related charges for plotting to detonate an improvised explosive device (IED) at a white nationalist rally in Long Beach this past weekend with the aim of causing mass casualties, officials said.

He was arrested on Friday after receiving what he thought was a live bomb that was delivered by an undercover agent.

According to court documents, in online posts and conversations with an FBI source Domingo expressed support for violent jihad and aspired to become a martyr by seeking retribution for attacks against Muslims.

After considering various attacks -- including targeting Jews, churches, and police officers -- Domingo decided to detonate an IED at the rally, authorities said.

"This investigation successfully disrupted a very real threat posed by a trained combat soldier who repeatedly stated he wanted to cause the maximum number of casualties," said United States Attorney Nick Hanna.

"Protecting Americans from terror attacks is the number one priority of the Justice Department, and anyone who plots to use a weapon of mass destruction will be held to account."

More about US, Veteran, Attack, Sept 11
More news from
Latest News
Top News
TJ Tana to perform magic show at The Fifth Season on Long Island
IS chief refers to Baghouz defeat in first video in five years
Review: Logan Henderson heats up New York City with catchy pop songs Special
Farmako inks first deal to supply mass produced biosynthetic CBD
Marriott's to roll out new Airbnb-style program
Review: Adam Lambert was exceptional guest mentor on 'American Idol' Special
Macron, Merkel press Serbia and Kosovo toward talks
Sudan army rulers, protest leaders differ on joint council make-up
38 killed as floods worsen in Mozambique after second cyclone
Essential Science: New reef atlas gives baseline for coral health