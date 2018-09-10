Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS approves possible sale of early-warning planes to Japan

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The US State Department said Monday it is ready to approve the sale of up to nine early-warning military planes to Japan, in a sale worth more than $3 billion.

The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft, made by Northrop Grumman, are equipped with powerful radars that can detect other planes and ships at long range.

Worth an estimated $3.1 billion, the deal would also include associated technology and spare engines.

Congress has 30 days to raise objections to the sale, though this is unlikely given that Japan is a close US ally.

"It is vital to US national interests to assist Japan in developing and maintaining a strong and effective self-defense capability," the State Department said.

More about US, Japan, Military, Manufacturing
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Category 4 Hurricane Florence to hit East Coast later this week
UN rights chief agrees to meet Venezuela foreign minister
Ripple's drop to under thirty cents may attract buyers
South Sudan plane crash toll rises to 20
UN sees 70% chance of El Nino event this year
Shaggy talks 'The 44/876 Tour' with Sting, album and longevity Special
Brexit deal 'realistic' in 6 to 8 weeks: EU negotiator
Op-Ed: Top 5 electronic performances at 'Electric Zoo: The Big 10'
Cosmonaut shows space station hole to calm public
Ford Motors: Trump is wrong about making the Focus in the U.S.