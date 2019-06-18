Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS announces $250 million in military aid to Ukraine

Listen | Print
By AFP     49 mins ago in World

The United States announced Tuesday a $250 million military aid package for war-torn Ukraine to strengthen the former Soviet republic's naval and land capabilities.

The amount is part of a series of Pentagon payments now totaling $1.5 billion to the country since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula and a conflict erupted in eastern Ukraine.

"The United States remains committed to helping Ukraine ... to strengthen democratic civilian control of the military, promote command and control reforms, enhance transparency and accountability in acquisition and budgeting, and advance defense industry reforms," a Pentagon spokesman said.

"These reforms will bolster Ukraine's ability to defend its territorial integrity in support of a secure, prosperous, democratic, and free Ukraine."

Almost 13,000 people have been killed since the Moscow-backed insurgency broke out in April 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of funneling troops and arms to the pro-Moscow rebels across the border. Moscow denies the allegations.

More about US, Military, AID, Ukraine
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Iran says CIA spy network dismantled as regional tensions ratchet up
Donald Trump cuts off aid to three Central American states
Elton John to receive France's top honour
With 'Libra,' Facebook takes on the world of cryptocurrency
Michelle Stafford back as Phyllis in 'The Young and The Restless'
Far-right UK student jailed over Prince Harry online posts
Op-Ed: US — Iran best and worst case scenarios — Leading to war?
Waves of Chinese tourists invade North Korea
Turkey says US ultimatum over S-400 'not in spirit of alliance'
Larger than life: Britain's Boris Johnson