The most recent UN report on civilian deaths in Afghanistan during the US occupation indicate that so far this year the US and its allied forces have killed more civilians in the country than the Taliban has.

Less civilian deaths overall

Taliban gaining territory with less reliance on suicide terror attacks

The Taliban now are winning battles for territory on the ground. This means they need to rely less on terror-inducing suicide attacks. On the other side, the US and Afghan forces are becoming more desperate especially as their ground operations are not going well. As a result they are increasing the number of airstrikes to try and stem their losses. This results in more civilian casualties.

The numbers

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released its first quarterly report to find that Afghan and US forces killed more civilians than the Taliban, the first time this has happened since the group began tracking civilian casualties a decade ago.

The US and Afghan forces were responsible for 53 percent of civilian deaths.

In the first quarter, between January 1 and March 31 this year UNAMA recorded 305 civilian deaths and 303 injuries that were attributed to pro-government forces. This is a 39 percent jump from the same period last year.

Effect of airstrikes

Pro-government forces carried out 43 air operations during the first quarter killing 145 and injuring 83 civilians the report claims. Half of the casualties in the attacks were women and children including a March 23 airstrike on Kunduz that killed 13 civilians, 10 of them children and 2 women.

Suicide attack deaths down but IED casualties up

While suicide bombings were down, the casualties from improvised explosive devices were up. The attacks spiked 21 percent with 53 deaths and 269 injuries.

The US has expressed regret for the increase in Afghan civilian deaths as reported in a recent