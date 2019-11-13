The incident
A recent article reports
on the US attack: "At least four Afghan National Army personnel were killed by “friendly fire” in the eastern province of Logar on Monday night, provincial police claim. According to Logar police spokesman Shahpoor Ahmadzai, a US airstrike “mistakenly” targeted an army outpost when it came under Taliban attack and Afghan forces called for air support."
The provincial police assessed the US attack as a friendly fire incident with the US mistakenly targeting the outpost rather than its attackers.
The US response
The Pentagon said that it was aware of the reports claiming that destroying the outpost could have resulted in casualties.
The Pentagon went
on to announce that there would be a joint investigation into the attack so as to "develop a shared understanding of the event." The announcement made no mention of regretting any casualties among the Afghan forces or even admitted that there were any.
A report
quotes a US spokesperson: "We are aware of reports a US airstrike conducted last night in support of Afghan forces may have resulted in Afghan National Army casualties. US and Afghan forces are working closely together to develop a shared understanding of this event. A joint investigation is ongoing."
Friendly fire incidents
The US and the Afghans often have diverging accounts of friendly fire incidents. A list of such incidents can be found in Wikipedia
but the list only goes up to 2014. In this incident there must have been inadequate communication between the Afghans and the US. Friendly fire incidents are reasonably common.
The present US operation in Afghanistan has the euphemistic name Operation Freedom's Sentinel as in the appended You Tube video.