By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in World Afghan National Army Force came under fire at a post in Logar Province last Tuesday. The Afghans called in US air support. However, the US support attacked and destroyed the outpost killing 4 Afghan soldiers and wounding another six. The incident The provincial police assessed the US attack as a friendly fire incident with the US mistakenly targeting the outpost rather than its attackers. The US response The Pentagon said that it was aware of the reports claiming that destroying the outpost could have resulted in casualties. The Pentagon went on to announce that there would be a joint investigation into the attack so as to "develop a shared understanding of the event." The announcement made no mention of regretting any casualties among the Afghan forces or even admitted that there were any. A report quotes a US spokesperson: "We are aware of reports a US airstrike conducted last night in support of Afghan forces may have resulted in Afghan National Army casualties. US and Afghan forces are working closely together to develop a shared understanding of this event. A joint investigation is ongoing." Friendly fire incidents The US and the Afghans often have diverging accounts of friendly fire incidents. A list of such incidents can be found in Wikipedia but the list only goes up to 2014. In this incident there must have been inadequate communication between the Afghans and the US. Friendly fire incidents are reasonably common. The present US operation in Afghanistan has the euphemistic name Operation Freedom's Sentinel as in the appended You Tube video.