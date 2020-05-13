Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS adds Cuba to blacklist on counterterrorism

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The United States said Wednesday it had added Cuba to a blacklist of countries that do not fully cooperate on counterterrorism, denouncing the presence of Colombian leftist guerrillas.

Cuba joined four US adversaries -- Iran, Syria, North Korea and Venezuela -- in failing to be certified for 2019 under a US counterterrorism law that affects defense exports.

It was the first time that Cuba was not certified since 2015. The State Department pointed to the presence of negotiators from Colombia's ELN rebels, who traveled to Havana in 2017 to negotiate with the Bogota government but have not returned.

"Cuba's refusal to productively engage with the Colombian government demonstrates that it is not cooperating with US work to support Colombia's efforts to secure a just and lasting peace, security and opportunity for its people," the State Department said.

Colombian President Ivan Duque, a conservative ally of the United States, broke off talks with the ELN after a January car bomb attack on a Bogota police academy killed 21 recruits.

The militants have been demanding, unsuccessfully, that Colombia grant safe passage for its negotiators to return from Cuba.

The State Department move will have little practical effect on Cuba, which does not import weapons from the United States, its arch-rival.

But the step is the latest by President Donald Trump's administration to increase pressure on Cuba and move away from the reconciliation efforts under his predecessor Barack Obama.

The ELN is said to operate in about 10 percent of Colombia but is a smaller player than the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, which reached a landmark peace agreement with the government in 2016.

More about US, Cuba, Colombia, Diplomacy, Terrorism
More news from
Latest News
Top News
German firms plan charter flight to send staff back to China
Insight into ShinyHunter hacking activities, as data goes on sale Special
Gerry Adams wins appeal against 1970s jailbreak convictions
Hong Kong police seek gang-rape accuser's arrest
Russia records more than 10,000 new virus cases
Europe seeks to save the summer holidays
Europe steps up reopening, unveils plans for summer travel
Op-Ed: STC fights government forces in Yemen city of Zinjibar
Lorynn York talks 'Roped' film on Netflix, and 'The Twisted Twin' Special
Mark Farner talks 50th anniversary of classic song, thanks fans Special