Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUruguay sees record number of murders in 2018

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Crime

Uruguay recorded a record number of murders in 2018, with a 35 percent increase to 382, according to a study published on Thursday.

That amounts to 11.2 murders per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the report by the Fundapro foundation, which has close ties to the opposition Partido Colorado, published in Thursday's edition of the El Pais newspaper.

In 2017, there were 283 murders, already an increase of 5.6 percent on the previous year.

The government blames a significant proportion of the increased murder rate on fighting between criminal gangs.

However, back in August the InSight Crime website, which studies organized crime in Latin America and the Caribbean, said "there are probably a variety of factors contributing to" the increase.

It also noted that Uruguay remains "one of Latin America's safest countries and often the country of choice for criminals searching for a safe haven rather than a battleground."

According to a study by the Inter-American Development Bank published in November, the murder rate across Latin America and the Caribbean in 2017 was 22 per 100,000 inhabitants, double that of Uruguay's a year later.

It comes at a time when Uruguay's unemployment (8.6 percent) and inflation (8.05) figures are on the rise.

More about Uruguay, Politics, Murder
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Democrats seize House control as divided US Congress gets to work
Italy mayors defy far-right leader on migrants
Chang'e 4 makes historic first landing on the moon's far side
Arrest of French 'yellow vest' leader sparks outrage
What next for Syria's Kurds?
Poison's Bret Michaels talks music, fans, New Year's resolutions Special
China’s Chang’e 4 spacecraft set to land on Moon's far side
Russian gas explosion toll hits 39 as rescue operation ends
Niger army kills at least 280 Boko Haram militants: ministry
Tourists flee Thai islands as Tropical Storm Pabuk closes in