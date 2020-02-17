By By Karen Graham 52 mins ago in World Mainland China reported 1,886 new virus cases and 98 more deaths for a total of 1,868 in its update Tuesday, following a report that 80 percent of cases have been mild, prompting guarded optimism from health officials. A total of 72,436 cases have been reported in mainland China as of Tuesday, although the recent spike in the number of cases has been the result of a broader definition - based on a doctor's diagnosis before laboratory tests were completed. This latest update from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention gives the World Health Organization a "clearer picture of the outbreak, how it’s developing and where it’s headed,” WHO’s director-general said at a news conference, according to the “It’s too early to tell if this reported decline will continue. Every scenario is still on the table,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. In other related coronavirus news, Apple said Monday that it would not meet its quarterly revenue forecast because of the constrained worldwide supply of its iPhones and lower Chinese demand resulting from the virus outbreak, reports Additionally, Apple says many retail stores on the Chinese mainland - including its own Apple stores - have either been closed or have reduced hours due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The additional five deaths across all of mainland China brings the death toll to 1,868 in China. That brings the global death toll to 1,873. There have been five deaths reported outside of mainland China with one death in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, and France.A total of 72,436 cases have been reported in mainland China as of Tuesday, although the recent spike in the number of cases has been the result of a broader definition - based on a doctor's diagnosis before laboratory tests were completed.This latest update from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention gives the World Health Organization a "clearer picture of the outbreak, how it’s developing and where it’s headed,” WHO’s director-general said at a news conference, according to the Associated Press. “It’s too early to tell if this reported decline will continue. Every scenario is still on the table,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.In other related coronavirus news, Apple said Monday that it would not meet its quarterly revenue forecast because of the constrained worldwide supply of its iPhones and lower Chinese demand resulting from the virus outbreak, reports CNBC News. Additionally, Apple says many retail stores on the Chinese mainland - including its own Apple stores - have either been closed or have reduced hours due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. And CNN News is reporting that another 99 cases have been confirmed aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. The US has evacuated more than 300 Americans from the ship. Canada, Italy and Hong Kong are also sending flights for their citizens. More about coronavirus, Update, 1886 new cases, 98 more deaths', reported decline coronavirus Update 1886 new cases 98 more deaths reported decline