Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUnmasked Merkel braves severe Delhi smog

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Environment

German Chancellor Angela Merkel got a toxic welcome to India on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi treated her to a military parade in New Delhi in severely polluted air.

Ignoring medical advice issued to the choking megacity's 20 million inhabitants to wear pollution masks, Merkel and Modi reviewed a guard of honour at the presidential palace breathing in the air without protection.

Merkel sat for the national anthems because of her own health problems.

The Indian government monitoring agency rated on Friday the air in the Indian capital, a noxious cocktail of industrial and vehicle emissions and agricultural smoke, as "severe".

Levels of particulates smaller than 2.5 microns, so tiny they can enter the bloodstream, were 19 times the World Health Organization safe maximum, according to the US embassy website.

India is home to 14 of the 15 most polluted cities in the world, according to the United Nations. According to one study, smog kills a million Indians prematurely every year.

Merkel arrived late on Thursday for a fifth round of inter-governmental talks focused on digitalisation, economy and trade, as well as development and sustainability.

More about India, Germany, Diplomacy, Pollution, Health
More news from
Latest News
Top News
'Best bad option': Syria Kurds brace for regime return
Will Mike Tyson and Billy Ray Cyrus attend CMA Awards together?
US House formalizes Trump impeachment process in landmark vote
Iraq president vows early polls as protesters demand more
Walmart considering selling its video streaming service Vudu
Op-Ed: After deal, Yemen separatists allow Saudi troops in south Yemen
Review: PinkTie hosts third annual Halloween Party on Long Island Special
Australia PM vows to outlaw 'apocalyptic' climate activism
Michael Ray talks 'Her World or Mine' and digital age of music Special
Nathan Adrian talks Los Angeles Current, ISL, health and fans Special