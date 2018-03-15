Anglo-Dutch consumer giant Unilever on Thursday named The Netherlands over London to host its headquarters, dealing a blow to Britain's efforts to keep multinational companies onside following Brexit.

Unilever, whose famous brands include yeast extract Marmite, PG Tips tea and Persil washing powder, announced in a statement that it "intends to simplify from two legal entities, N.V. and PLC, into a single legal entity incorporated in the Netherlands".

The news represents a blow to British Prime Minister Theresa May, analysts say, as her Conservative administration battles to secure a Brexit trade deal with Brussels.

Unilever's decision comes after a swathe of big-hitting financial institutions, including British bank HSBC, Swiss peer UBS and US giants JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley, have already confirmed plans to move some London activities to Paris and elsewhere.

Many large international companies insist however that they will retain their London presence as a platform for post-Brexit growth in Europe.

- 'No Brexit connection' -

One of Unilever's most famous brands is Ben & Jerry's ice cream SAUL LOEB, AFP/File

Unilever was founded in 1930 after the Dutch margarine producer Margarien Unie merged with British soapmaker Lever Brothers.

Until now, it has maintained a dual-headed structure since then, with listings on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges.

Unilever said Thursday that the headquarters of its beauty and home care divisions would be located in London, while its food and refreshment division will remain in Rotterdam.

The move will have no impact on its 7,300 employees in Britain and 3,100 in the Netherlands, the company said.

While analysts saw the decision as a consequence of Britain's plans to leave the EU in March 2019, the government said Brexit had nothing to do with it.

"Unilever has today shown its long-term commitment to the UK by choosing to locate its two fastest-growing global business divisions in this country, safeguarding 7,300 jobs and £1 billion (1.1 billion euros, $1.4 billion) a year of investment," a government spokesman said.

"As the company itself has made clear, its decision to transfer a small number of jobs to a corporate HQ in the Netherlands is part of a long-term restructuring of the company and is not connected to the UK's departure from the EU."

- 'Better in Europe' -

Unilever also owns the Maille French mustard brand SAMIRA BOUHIN, AFP/File

However Jos Versteeg, an analyst at the Amsterdam-based InsingerGilissen private bank said he believed Unilever's choice indeed had to do with Brexit.

"I think they chose in favour of a Dutch entity because of Brexit and that its better to be in Europe," he told AFP.

"It's a hard blow for Britain to see Unilever's headquarters disappear... but then it's more symbolic and eventually it will have little effect on jobs," Versteeg added.

Unilever, which employs some 169,000 people around the world, owns more than 400 household brands that also include Dove soaps, Knorr soups, Lipton tea and Magnum ice cream.

The move also comes in the wake of a failed hostile bid by its US rival Kraft Heinz last year.

The Netherlands has stronger takeover protection rules than Britain and has a unique set of laws that makes it very difficult, but not impossible, for outside companies to conclude hostile takeovers.

British pro-EU protesters have staged frequent anti-Brexit protests Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS, AFP/File

This includes the so-called "Dutch poison pill", a measure invoked during a takeover bid which transfers control of the company from public stockholders to a controlled foundation.

Unilever chairman Marijn Dekkers said the decision, which followed a company review, would improve its future options regarding potential takeovers and demergers.

"The board's review showed that by moving to a single holding company with a single share class, Unilever would have greater strategic flexibility to undertake equity-settled acquisitions and demergers," he said.