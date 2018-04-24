Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUNICEF in Greece face corruption probe

Listen | Print
By AFP     44 mins ago in World

Prosecutors in Athens on Tuesday ordered a preliminary investigation into UNICEF in Greece over suspected corruption, according to judicial sources.

It comes after the head of the Greek branch Sophia Tzitzikou wrote to the prosecutor's office after noting "irregularities" in the organisation's finances since she took over two years ago.

UNICEF has frozen operations by the Greek team for 60 days until the situation is clearer.

In a statement last week, the organisation said it was terminating arrangements with its Greek committee "due to concerns arising out of a recent independent audit."

"UNICEF has concluded that the necessary reforms in the group will not be achieved and we have taken steps accordingly," it added.

It said it would be establishing new arrangements to continue its work.

The Greek branch, which has around 30 employees, took control of its financial situation in 2002 when it became a private NGO.

The UN children's agency has recently been heavily focused on the migration and refugee crisis, which has seen tens of thousands of children arrive in Europe.

In February deputy director of the international organisation Justin Forsyth quit following complaints of inappropriate behaviour, when the global aid sector was hit by a wave of sexual misconduct claims.

More about Greece, Corruption, Charity
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Apple, Ireland strike deal on 13-billion-euro tax payment
Trump wipes dandruff off visiting French President Macron
Canadian government gets failing grade in salmon farming audit
Trump, Macron call for 'new' nuclear deal with Iran
Canada van massacre driver charged with murder
Gretchen Peters talks new album, music career and Leonard Cohen Special
Peru hunts 2 over lynching of Canadian for shaman murder
$35 mn penalty for not telling investors of Yahoo hack
Music business grows at record pace as digital dominates
US senators introduce social media privacy bill