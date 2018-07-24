Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN warns of voter intimidation in Zimbabwe election

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The United Nations on Tuesday warned of growing concern over alleged intimidation and threats of violence in the run-up to Zimbabwe's historic July 30 election, the first since the fall of Robert Mugabe.

Elections during Mugabe's 37-year reign were regularly marred by violence, but Zimbabwe's new leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has vowed to hold a peaceful and fair vote.

The UN High Commission for Human Rights said in a statement it was "concerned... at the increasing number of reports, particularly in some rural areas, of voter intimidation, threats of violence, harassment and coercion."

"We call on the authorities -- and political parties and their supporters -- to ensure that the elections are not marred by such acts," it said.

The election campaign has been largely peaceful, and the UN welcomed the fact that authorities had allowed open political rallies and demonstrations in Harare, the capital.

Mnangagwa, a ZANU-PF ruling party loyalist who took over from the ousted Mugabe in November, has invited international observers -- including previously-banned European Union and Commonwealth teams -- to the polls.

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party and civil action groups have expressed fears of violence if the election result is close or fraud is suspected.

In 2008, then opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai pulled out of the presidential run-off after attacks orchestrated by the state and ZANU-PF claimed the lives of at least 200 of his supporters.

More about Zimbabwe, Vote, Rights, Un
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Dutch halt Viagra in pregnancy trial after 11 babies die
Boeing suffers setback as Starliner’s pad abort test goes sour
Navigation startup for self-driving cars nabs $80 million
Israel says shoots down Syrian warplane
Arctic people were spinning yarn before the Vikings arrived
China's persistent food and drug safety problem
Erdogan calls Ozil, praises exit from German team
Scientists report setbacks in quest for AIDS cure
Karen Waldrup lands on four Billboard charts with 'Justified' CD
Elton John blasts 'bigoted' nations for hampering AIDS fight