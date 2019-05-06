Email
article imageUN warns of increased tensions over N. Korea weapons test

By AFP     4 hours ago in World

The United Nations on Monday criticized North Korea following its latest weapons test, warning such action would only increase regional tensions.

North Korea on Saturday carried out a test of rocket launchers and unspecified tactical guided weapons -- a provocative move that appeared however to fall short of a return to the missile launches that led to international sanctions in 2017.

"We are very much aware of the recent launches" by North Korea, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"Such an action serves only to increase tensions in the region," he added.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres encourages all sides to "continue their dialogue to advance sustainable peace and a complete and verifiable denuclearization on the Korean peninsula," said Dujarric.

Following the test, the United States said it would continue to press on with talks with Pyongyang to scrap North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

President Donald Trump has met twice with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but the latest summit in Hanoi collapsed over Pyongyang's demands for quick sanctions relief.

The United States insists that sanctions will be lifted after North Korea's has fully scrapped its weapons programs.

